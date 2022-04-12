Financial Analysis: Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) vs. Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A -3.95% -2.69% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 5.37 -$153.43 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 7.70 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunlight Financial and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 86.38%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

