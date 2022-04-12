Financial Review: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) & salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares salesforce.com and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 5.45% 4.76% 3.02% Global-e Online -30.55% 0.75% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for salesforce.com and Global-e Online, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 0 5 31 1 2.89 Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00

salesforce.com currently has a consensus price target of $304.68, suggesting a potential upside of 55.88%. Global-e Online has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 110.20%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares salesforce.com and Global-e Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $26.49 billion 7.30 $1.44 billion $1.50 130.30 Global-e Online $245.27 million 17.47 -$74.93 million ($0.67) -44.97

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Global-e Online on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale. Its service offerings also comprise flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business apps to bring them closer to their customers with drag-and-drop tools; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, a system of engagement. In addition, the company's service offerings include Marketing offering that enables companies to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing journeys; and Commerce offering, which empowers brands to unify the customer experience across mobile, web, social, and store commerce points. Further, its service offerings comprise Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution serving various enterprise use cases; and MuleSoft, an integration offering that allows its customers to unlock data across their enterprise. The company provides its service offering for customers in financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other industries. It also offers professional services; and in-person and online courses to certify its customers and partners on architecting, administering, deploying, and developing its service offerings. The company provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. salesforce.com, inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

