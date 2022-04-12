Financial Review: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) versus Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Evercel has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evercel and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.11 $1.12 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.45 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -66.62

Evercel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Evercel and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 0 17 0 3.00

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $62.87, suggesting a potential upside of 135.90%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Evercel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats Evercel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

