First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Cut to $27.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.