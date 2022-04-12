First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.11. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

