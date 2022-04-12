First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Update

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, an increase of 18,629.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,938,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCGD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,258,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,085,708. First Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

