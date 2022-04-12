First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Update

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, an increase of 18,629.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,938,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FCGD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,258,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,085,708. First Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About First Colombia Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Colombia Gold (FCGD)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.