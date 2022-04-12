First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,506. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

