First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.36. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 21,156 shares changing hands.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $453.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. Analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

In related news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,691,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 4,278.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

