First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $540.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.