First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.24% from the stock’s current price.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,453. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after acquiring an additional 171,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Foundation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Foundation by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

