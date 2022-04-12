First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

FHN stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

