First Horizon (FHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

