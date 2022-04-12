First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.