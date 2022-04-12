First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.45.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,214. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.07. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,122,729.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

