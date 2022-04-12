First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FAAR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

