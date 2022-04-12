First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FBZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $129,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

