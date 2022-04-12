First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FBZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
