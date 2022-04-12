First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,591. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
