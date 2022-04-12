First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

