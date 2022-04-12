First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after buying an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 73,813 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,218.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

