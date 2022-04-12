First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FAD stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.14. 63,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.49. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

