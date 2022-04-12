First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. 4,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

