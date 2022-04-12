First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) by 2,079.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

