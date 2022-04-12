First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $38.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

