First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RNDV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $38.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
