First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

