FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

