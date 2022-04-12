Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. 16,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,736. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

