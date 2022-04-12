Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 44,125 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Alarm.com worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,912. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.