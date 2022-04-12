Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 51,724 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,724 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Paycom Software worth $125,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Shares of PAYC traded up $13.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.28. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,327. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.