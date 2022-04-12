Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Core Laboratories worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $4,226,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,963.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 135,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. 3,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

