Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Verizon Communications worth $508,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 45,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.