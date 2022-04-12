Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Veeco Instruments worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 96.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

