Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $16.03 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $75,385,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,594. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

