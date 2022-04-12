Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 286.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323,974 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ambev by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev stock remained flat at $$3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,953,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.