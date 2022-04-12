Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $18.60 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,477 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Viavi Solutions worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 402,887 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,652,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. 21,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $290,614. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

