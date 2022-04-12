Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.70% of Oceaneering International worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 59.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

