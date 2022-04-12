Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $19,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,493,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SSD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. 377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.41 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

