Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,522 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of MSCI worth $126,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,984. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.48 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.09 and its 200 day moving average is $571.36.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

