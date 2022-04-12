Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,270 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nucor worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,574. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

