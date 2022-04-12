Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,493. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.