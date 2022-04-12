Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $121,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $18,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $120.23. 709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,443. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.30. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

