Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 15,048 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $125,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $398.39. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.16 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.10 and a 200 day moving average of $411.83. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

