Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.39% of Onto Innovation worth $119,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,739. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.12.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

