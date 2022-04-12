Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 28,232 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Raymond James worth $116,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

RJF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

