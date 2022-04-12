Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 62,708 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HALO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. 2,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,276. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

