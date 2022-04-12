Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,908 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.46% of NuVasive worth $39,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,634,000 after buying an additional 119,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 1,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,074. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.