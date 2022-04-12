Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Glacier Bancorp worth $27,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

