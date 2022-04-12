Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FBC. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE FBC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. 772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

