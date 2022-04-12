FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FMC by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $139.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

