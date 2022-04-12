Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 57,697 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

