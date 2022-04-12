Formation Fi Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $208,838.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.31 or 0.07641407 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.57 or 0.99954971 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

